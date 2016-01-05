(Updates with airport reopening)
SEATTLE Jan 5 Spokane International Airport in
Washington state reopened on Tuesday after a United Airlines 737
aircraft slid off a taxiway, forcing a nearly three-hour
shutdown, airport officials said.
No injuries were reported, and the airport reopened for
flight operations at 8:45 PST as workers sought "to assure
adequate braking conditions have been established," officials
said on Twitter.
United Flight 812, bound for Denver, slid off the
south end of the holding area of Taxiway A at about 6 a.m. PST,
according to the officials.
Airport officials said all passengers aboard the flight were
brought back to the terminal, and authorities continued to work
with United "to reposition the aircraft back on the hard
surface."
Icy conditions made the task more difficult, local media
reported.
United Airlines spokeswoman Karen May said 166 passengers
and seven crew were on board the plane.
"The plane was on the taxiway when it seems like it may have
hit some icy conditions that caused the nose wheels to slip ...
Everyone is safe," May said.
May said airline and airport officials were preparing to fly
passengers to Denver from Spokane later on Tuesday.
