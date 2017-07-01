By Eric M. Johnson
| SEATTLE, June 30
SEATTLE, June 30 Washington state lawmakers
approved a two-year budget late on Friday, hours before a
midnight deadline that would have triggered a shutdown of
government agencies.
The $43.7 billion operating budget, which includes a $5.2
billion revenue increase paid for in part with new taxes, was
approved by both chambers of the legislature.
Governor Jay Inslee, a Democrat, has already signaled he
intends to sign the spending bill into law before midnight to
prevent the closure of many state agencies and the layoff of
thousands of employees.
Apart from funding government operations, the budget adds
about $1.8 billion in new funding for K-12 public schools over
the next two years and promises $7.3 billion total over four
years, according to a summary of the legislation.
It was not immediately clear whether the education funding
increase would satisfy a 2012 order by the state's Supreme Court
that found the state was failing to fully fund basic education
in violation of its own constitution. The court gave lawmakers a
deadline - the first day of school in 2018 - to lay out a
credible plan to fix the problem.
The spending legislation was approved in the Senate 39-10
and in the House 70-23, according to the office of Senator Mike
Padden, a Republican.
