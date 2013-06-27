SAN FRANCISCO, June 27 Washington's state
government will avert a shutdown next week after lawmakers
struck a deal on an operating budget, Governor Jay Inslee said
on Thursday.
The agreement "makes it clear" Washington's government will
have its finances in order to continue to operate on Monday, the
first day of the state's next two-year budget cycle, Inslee said
in a statement posted on his website.
"We will be notifying state employees to report to work
Monday," Inslee said. "Government operations will not be
interrupted."
Temporary layoff notices went out earlier this week to
thousands of state workers in case lawmakers failed to reach an
agreement by the end of the month.
Inslee, a Democrat, said he now expects to sign a budget on
Friday. "Legislative leaders tell me they will move as quickly
as possible to pass the budget and get it to me for my
signature," he said. "They say that can be done by 5 p.m.
Friday."
House Appropriations Chairman Ross Hunter, a Democrat, told
Reuters by telephone the House of Representatives and state
Senate would vote on Friday on the $33.5 billion operating
budget.
"Our goal is to get it passed in both chambers tomorrow," he
said.
Lawmakers have been divided over how to use funds for
education but they have been narrowing their differences over
the past week, helped by an improved revenue outlook.
The state's Economic and Revenue Forecast Council last week
raised its revenue outlook for the next budget cycle by $121
million, citing an increase in home building and taxable real
estate activity.