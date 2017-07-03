(Adds details from local fire department)
July 2 An Amtrak train with more than 250 people
aboard derailed on Sunday near Puget Sound in Washington state,
injuring several passengers, although no one was believed to
have been seriously hurt, local fire officials and the rail
service said.
Amtrak said the locomotive and baggage car of train 506 on
the Amtrak Cascades line, running between Vancouver, British
Columbia, and Eugene, Oregon, left the tracks at Chambers Bay
Bridge in Steilacoom, Washington, just south of Tacoma.
The West Pierce Fire and Rescue department said the first
four cars of the 15-car northbound train derailed. Images of the
wreck posted by local news media showed the engine lying on its
side a short distance from the shore of Puget Sound near the
Chambers Bay Marina.
The cause of the 2:30 p.m. accident was under investigation,
Amtrak said in a statement.
Several of the 267 passengers on the train suffered minor
injuries, but no serious casualties were reported and none of
the crew was hurt, according to Amtrak. The fire department
said there were "no significant injuries or fire during the
incident."
"All passengers are being evacuated, and emergency
responders are on the scene," the train service said, adding
that travelers were being provided with alternate
transportation.
Seattle-area news outlet KOMO.News.com reported that
authorities dispatched rescue boats and a dive team to the area
as a precaution, but there was no indication that anyone ended
up in the water.
Firefighters also deployed floating oil-absorbent booms in
the water in case of a fuel spill, but none occurred, the fire
department said.
(Reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Editing by Sandra
Maler and Peter Cooney)