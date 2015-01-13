Jan 13 Washington Governor Jay Inslee on Tuesday
said he would work to counter a widening inequality gap and "the
nation's most unfair tax system" by eliminating five tax
loopholes and boosting funding for children's education.
In his State of the State address, Inslee proposed to fund a
working families tax rebate to help residents in rural and
economically disadvantaged areas, and spend $2.3 billion on
children's initiatives, including funding for 6,000 low-income
children to attend preschool.
In December, Inslee, a democrat, announced a plan for a new
tax on capital gains that would help close a $2.5 billion state
budget shortfall. By adding the new tax, the
governor said on Tuesday that he would be asking "the wealthiest
Washingtonians to do a little more."
Inslee's plan is likely to fuel disputes in the state
legislature, where the Senate is controlled by Republicans and
the Democrats have a majority in the House.
As part of the "largest-ever state investment in early
learning," Inslee said he wanted to fully fund class-size
reductions in early grade school, provide all-day kindergarten,
and give teachers the first cost-of-living adjustment in seven
years.
Some funding would come from a new carbon cap-and-trade
program, announced last month, aimed at fighting global warming
and raising money for schools and transportation initiatives.
The program would place a cap on the amount of carbon that
large businesses and fuel distributors could emit. Companies
would then have the option to either reduce their carbon output,
buy carbon permits at state-run auctions, or purchase permits
from other businesses on the open market.
"It is the growing threat of carbon pollution that can
permanently change the nature of Washington as we know it,"
Inslee said on Tuesday. "Under my plan, it's the polluters who
pay for the pollution."
The carbon pollution charge would benefit transportation
projects through Washington, where the governor warned without
action, there would be a 52 percent cut in the maintenance
budget, and 71 bridges would become structurally deficient or
obsolete.
The state had also found savings through efficiencies, such
as $1.6 million annually on leasing costs and $3.5 million on
Department of Social and Health Services energy costs in 2013,
Inslee said.
(Reporting By Robin Respaut; Editing by Bernard Orr)