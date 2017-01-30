Jan 30 Jury selection was set to begin in
Washington state on Monday in the first trial stemming from a
coordinated protest that disrupted the flow of millions of
barrels of crude oil into the United States, a proceeding
activists hope will serve as a referendum on climate change.
Activist Ken Ward says he will not dispute that he shut down
a valve on the Kinder Morgan Inc's Trans Mountain
Pipeline near Burlington, Washington, but he will testify that
such actions are necessary in the face of the government's
failure to address global warming.
"I am going to talk a little bit about climate science"
during the trial in Skagit County Superior Court, said Ward, a
former deputy director of Greenpeace USA and co-founder of Green
Corps.
"I spent 30-some-odd years following only legal approaches,"
he said in an interview. "It's only been in recent years that
the scale of the problem and lack of a political solution leaves
no choice but direct action."
Ward, 60, is charged with trespassing, burglary and
sabotage. If convicted, he could face up to three decades in
prison.
Protest group Climate Direct Action said the move was in
support of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, which has protested
the construction of the $3.7 billion Dakota Access pipeline
carrying oil from North Dakota to the U.S. Gulf Coast over fears
of damage to sacred land and water supplies.
Officials, pipeline companies and experts said the
protesters could have caused environmental damage themselves by
shutting down the lines.
A judge has barred Ward's lawyers from formally mounting a
"necessity" defense or arguing that his actions were justified
in light of a looming environmental crisis. Ward, however, said
he would try to make that case from the witness stand.
Skagit County prosecutors could not be reached for comment.
Ward was arrested in October when he and other activists in
four states cut padlocks and chains and entered remote flow
stations to turn off valves to try to stop crude from moving
through lines that carry as much as 15 percent of daily U.S. oil
consumption.
Supporters call Ward's trial an "all hands on deck moment"
for the climate change movement, which has also spawned protests
of the Dakota Access and Keystone XL pipeline.
Last week U.S. President Donald Trump signed orders
smoothing the path for those pipelines in an effort to expand
energy infrastructure.
(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)