March 21 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on Thursday raised the District of Columbia's general obligation bonds rating to AA-minus from A-plus.

The rating upgrades reflects the district's "improved financial position which has been strengthened by its strong revenue performance," said S&P credit analyst Le T. Quach.

The outlook is stable.

The upgrade also incorporates "the rebuilding of reserves in accordance with the district's recently adopted new reserve policies. In addition, district revenue forecasts further indicate growth through fiscal 2017, although we expect ongoing federal consolidation to drag down growth," the rating agency said in a statement.