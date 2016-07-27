UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
WASHINGTON, July 27 Washington's main railway terminal, Union Station, was being evacuated on Wednesday because of a bomb threat, a police officer told Reuters.
"We got a bomb threat," the officer, who did not give his name, said as he urged people to leave Union Station in downtown Washington near the U.S. Capitol Building.
(Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Eric Beech)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders