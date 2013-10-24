By Alina Selyukh
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 24 Republican Senator Ted Cruz,
who has blocked President Barack Obama's nominee for chairman of
the Federal Communications Commission, said on Thursday he hoped
to meet with the nominee "soon" to discourage him from using FCC
power to force sponsors of political ads to disclose their
financial donors.
During the debt and budget debates that dominated Congress
last week, Cruz used his prerogative as a senator to block the
chamber from voting on the nomination of Tom Wheeler to lead the
FCC, which oversees communications industries in the United
States. The FCC has five seats, two of which are vacant.
Cruz's move reflects Republican questions over whether
Wheeler would push to require independent groups to disclose
more information about how they pay for TV and radio ads.
Under a 2010 Supreme Court decision, nonprofit advocacy
groups can raise unlimited amounts of money and keep their
donors secret, as long as their messages do not directly endorse
specific candidates. During last year's elections, dozens of
advocacy groups found ways to signal their support - or more
often, their opposition - to various candidates through "issue"
ads.
Efforts in Congress to require big-spending advocacy groups
to disclose who funds their election ads failed in 2010 and
2012, prompting some Democrats to urge the FCC to use its
authority over broadcasters to force such disclosures.
Cruz and other Republicans have argued that forcing
disclosures of individual donors is unconstitutional and would
chill the donors' freedom of political speech. They have warned
the FCC not to exceed its authority, and want to know whether
Wheeler, who would be the third Democrat on the FCC, would push
for disclosures by advocacy groups.
"My office sent follow-up questions to Mr. Wheeler asking
for his views and unfortunately, Mr. Wheeler has to date
declined to respond to those questions," Cruz told the Reuters
Summit on Thursday. "And so the hold was very simple. I would
like this nominee to answer the question that we have
propounded.
"We are hoping to be sitting down very soon and have an
opportunity to visit further," he added.
White House representatives handling Wheeler's media
relations declined to comment on the matter.
Industry insiders say a meeting is being set up for next
week, but Cruz's office declined to specify a date.
Absent a permanent leader since May, the FCC has effectively
been unable to address a range of issues, including the upcoming
major reshuffling of ownership of valuable radio frequencies
among TV stations and wireless providers.
Democrats, who control 54 seats in the 100-seat Senate,
could force a vote on Wheeler's nomination but would need
Republican support to get the 60 votes needed to override Cruz's
hold on it.
(Additional reporting by Paige Gance; Editing by David Lindsey
and Peter Cooney)