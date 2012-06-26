(For other news from Reuters Washington Summit, click here)
By Doug Palmer
WASHINGTON, June 26 Republican presidential
candidate Mitt Romney would move aggressively to open up more
foreign markets for U.S. exports, while getting tougher with
China on its trade and currency practices, Senator Rob Portman
said on Tuesday.
The potential Romney vice presidential running mate said
President Barack Obama has allowed the United States to fall
"behind in a very significant way (on trade) because we are not
engaging in opening up markets virtually anywhere."
In contrast, Romney has taken "a sensible approach on trade,
which is to be much more aggressive on the export side, but also
with a mature trading partner like China, making it clear that
we're going to have rules that we all live by," Portman said at
the Reuters Washington Summit.
Portman, who served as U.S. trade representative and then
White House budget director under former President George W.
Bush, faulted Obama for being "the first president since
Franklin Delano Roosevelt not to ask for the ability to
negotiate trade-opening agreements."
"I've talked to Romney about this ... He's for immediately
changing our trade policy to access the 95 percent of consumers
that live outside of our borders by being aggressive on trade
openings. He'd get trade promotion authority from Congress and
then begin serious negotiations to open up markets."
Trade promotion authority, which is also known as
"fast-track" trade legislation, allows the White House to
negotiate trade deals that it can submit to Congress for a
straight up-or-down vote without any amendments.
CHINA UNFAIR
Romney would balance his push for more free trade agreements
with a tough trade enforcement agenda, focusing especially on
China, Portman said.
He defended Romney's pledge to crack down on China's
currency practices by quickly declaring them a currency
manipulator, even though that worries some business groups who
fear it would provoke Beijing to retaliate.
"I think it put pressure on the Chinese to do the right
thing" and allow their currency to rise more quickly in value
against the U.S. dollar, Portman said.
China's undervalued exchange rate makes Chinese exports
cheaper than they should be in world markets, while boosting the
price of U.S. goods in China, Portman said.
"It's simply unfair. They've obviously done very well in
terms of the U.S. market and all we're saying is play by the
rules," Portman said. Last year, Portman voted for a bill that
would treat undervalued currencies as a subsidy under U.S. trade
law and allow the imposition of countervailing duties.
FAST TRACK TO THE PACIFIC
The trade promotion authority Romney would seek has long
been considered essential for the United States to negotiate
trade deals on the theory that other countries will not put
their best offers on the table unless they are confident that
Congress will not change the pact.
However, it is unpopular with labor groups - key Obama
supporters - because they believe trade deals encourage U.S.
companies to move jobs overseas.
Even without the authority, the Obama administration is
pursuing a free trade agreement known as the Trans-Pacific
Partnership with 10 other nations in the Asia-Pacific region.
Those negotiations date back to the last years of the Bush
administration, although Obama relaunched the talks in 2010
after an extensive review.
U.S. Trade Representative Ron Kirk has said the White House
would ask Congress for trade promotion authority before
submitting the Trans-Pacific pact to Congress for a vote.
Portman said he supported the proposed deal but believed it
would be difficult to win significant new market-opening
commitments in a negotiation with so many countries involved.
"Bilateral (trade agreements are) where you make the
progress and we're not doing anything," Portman said.
Obama has not launched any bilateral free trade agreements
since taking office in 2009, and only sent Bush-era free trade
pacts with South Korea, Colombia and Panama to Congress in 2011
after negotiating a number of changes to make the agreements
more acceptable to Democrats.
Portman said Romney would likely pursue a bilateral free
trade agenda much like Bush, who negotiated free trade deals
with Australia, Bahrain, Chile, Colombia, South Korea, Morocco,
Oman, Peru, Singapore and Panama.
Bush also negotiated a regional free trade agreement with
the Dominican Republic and five Central American countries.
(Reporting by Doug Palmer)