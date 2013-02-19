WASHINGTON Feb 19 Two experts on the finances of Washington, D.C. and national budget issues --former Mayor Anthony Williams and economist Alice Rivlin -- will lead the city's search for a new finance chief, the city said on Tuesday.

"Besides being unquestioned experts in the area of the District's finances, both have also demonstrated extraordinary dedication over the years to ensuring that our city is in good fiscal health," Mayor Vincent Gray said in a statement.

Williams was the first chief financial officer for the nation's capital city, during a time Washington faced yawning deficits and was placed under the control of the federal government. Washington is not part of any state.

Rivlin, a former director at the Congressional Budget Office and a former vice chairman of the Federal Reserve Board, served on the federal authority known locally as the "Control Board" that administered the district's finances in the late 1990s.

The two have yet to form the committee, let alone meet or develop a process for selecting the next CFO, Williams told Reuters, but said they will move "with all deliberate speed."

Most importantly, he said, they will need to find a person who can act independently and yet also provide good counsel and advice to the mayor and city council.