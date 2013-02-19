WASHINGTON Feb 19 Two experts on the finances
of Washington, D.C. and national budget issues --former Mayor
Anthony Williams and economist Alice Rivlin -- will lead the
city's search for a new finance chief, the city said on Tuesday.
"Besides being unquestioned experts in the area of the
District's finances, both have also demonstrated extraordinary
dedication over the years to ensuring that our city is in good
fiscal health," Mayor Vincent Gray said in a statement.
Williams was the first chief financial officer for the
nation's capital city, during a time Washington faced yawning
deficits and was placed under the control of the federal
government. Washington is not part of any state.
Rivlin, a former director at the Congressional Budget Office
and a former vice chairman of the Federal Reserve Board, served
on the federal authority known locally as the "Control Board"
that administered the district's finances in the late 1990s.
The two have yet to form the committee, let alone meet or
develop a process for selecting the next CFO, Williams told
Reuters, but said they will move "with all deliberate speed."
Most importantly, he said, they will need to find a person
who can act independently and yet also provide good counsel and
advice to the mayor and city council.