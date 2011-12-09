By Mary Milliken
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 8 Two big events on
Capitol Hill grabbed our attention today. They revolved around
two men with some similarity in their surnames - Corzine and
Cordray. We're likely to be hearing about both for some time.
Jon Corzine went before the House Agriculture Committee to
explain how futures brokerage MF Global went bust under his
command and what happened to the hundreds of millions of dollars
in customer funds. The former senator saw the tables turned on
him, but our reporters said he was a powerful presence at the
witness table and kept his cool under fire from lawmakers who
used to be his colleagues. He only cracked a bit when he was
asked about those who lost money, like farmers from the
lawmakers' districts.
Alas, Corzine was unable to give any clues about where the
money is, although he expressed hope it would be recovered. This
saga will likely take a long time to wind its way around
Washington's regulatory agencies. The paper trail is long and
messy.
Over in the Senate, Republicans refused to budge on Richard
Cordray, President Obama's choice to head the new Consumer
Financial Protection Bureau. That might be fine by Obama because
it gives him fuel for the campaign trail. He can tell voters
that Republicans are leaving consumers unprotected from
"unscrupulous financial operators." In fact, those were the
words he used today in an impromptu briefing right after the
Senate showdown. We'll be hearing a lot more about Cordray, for
sure, even if his confirmation looks doomed at this point.
So here's today's Daily Double clue. This five-time
Jeopardy! champion and former Ohio attorney general failed to
become the first head of the Consumer Financial Protection
Bureau as his confirmation got caught up in electoral politics.
Who is Richard Cordray?
Washington Extra is a daily newsletter about politics and
economics in Washington, sent to subscribers by e-mail. To be
added to the mailing list on a complimentary basis, please email
us at washingtonextra@thomsonreuters.com.
Here are our top stories from Washington and from the
campaign trail:
MF Global's Corzine: I did not intend to break rules
Jon Corzine said he "never intended to break any rules"
while he was chief of MF Global and that he doesn't know what
happened to the hundreds of millions of dollars in missing
customer money. Corzine, in his first public appearance since
the firm filed for bankruptcy, gave lawmakers a lengthy account
of the final days of MF Global and apologized to those harmed by
the firm's collapse. [nL1E7N8A4D]
Republicans block Obama's consumer nominee
Senate Republicans beat back President Obama's pick to head
the new Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and each party
accused the other of holding consumers hostage to politics.
Democrats were able to muster only 53 of the 60 votes needed to
advance to an up-or-down vote on the nomination of former Ohio
Attorney General Richard Cordray. [nN1E7B70F3]
In Hispanic-heavy Colorado, Obama must work to win
Though demographic trends lean in his favor, President Obama
has work to do in Colorado to woo Hispanics, the voting bloc
that holds the key to victory in this battleground state and,
potentially, nationwide. Strong support from Latinos helped
Democrats win the governorship and a Senate seat here in 2010,
but polls show the president's support within the community has
slipped dramatically, hurting his chances of winning a state
deemed crucial to his re-election bid. [nN1E7AR003]
Romney campaign cast doubts on rising Gingrich
The campaign of Republican presidential candidate Mitt
Romney launched a fierce attack on Newt Gingrich, who shot to
double-digit leads over Romney in opinion polls of several
states. [nN1E7B70MZ]
Cain may find pot of gold at end of campaign trail
The campaign trail did not end at the White House for Herman
Cain, but it might yet lead him to a pot of gold. The former
restaurant executive and motivational speaker could translate
his sudden fame into hefty speaking fees and a nationwide
talk-radio audience now that he has abandoned his campaign,
according to industry executives. [nN1E7B70KW]
To see what we are blogging on the 2012 Elections, go to
here
(Reporting By Mary Milliken; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)