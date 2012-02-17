* Approval ends more than three years of court fights
* Creditors to receive $7 bln
* Small mortgage reinsurance business to emerge from
bankruptcy
(Adds details, background)
By Tom Hals
Feb 17 Washington Mutual Inc
received long-sought court approval to exit bankruptcy and repay
$7 billion to creditors, ending more than three years of court
battles between hedge funds investors, shareholders and JPMorgan
Chase & Co.
The reorganization plan will distribute the money to
creditors, many of which are hedge fund investors who specialize
in buying securities of bankrupt companies.
The former parent of Washington Mutual bank, the largest
bank to fail in U.S. history, postponed the start of a
confirmation hearing on Thursday for last-minute talks to win
over a group of holdout preferred shareholders.
Once that deal was clinched in the early afternoon, the bank
holding company had the support of every class of creditors for
its reorganization plan.
WaMu said in a statement on Friday that Judge Mary Walrath,
of U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware, will enter an order
officially confirming the plan.
William Kosturos, the bank's chief restructuring officer,
called the confirmation a "monumental achievement," saying in a
statement the company is looking forward to putting the plan in
place and starting to pay back its creditors.
A small mortgage reinsurance business will exit bankruptcy,
owned by the preferred and common shareholders of Washington
Mutual. Shareholders had fought for ownership of the reorganized
company, which they argued will own tax credits worth billions
of dollars. Washington Mutual and its creditors have played down
the value of the tax benefits.
Washington Mutual's namesake lending business was seized by
regulators in September 2008 at the height of the financial
panic.
The bank was immediately sold by the Federal Deposit
Insurance Corp to JPMorgan Chase & Co for $1.88 billion.
Washington Mutual filed for bankruptcy the next day, and legal
battles quickly followed over who owned which assets.
The confirmation hearing was the company's third attempt to
end its bankruptcy.
Judge Walrath rejected the company's two previous plans, in
part because of her concerns that a group of hedge funds had
used their role negotiating the bankruptcy plan to exploit
nonpublic information in trading Washington Mutual securities.
The case is In re Washington Mutual, U.S. Bankruptcy Court,
District of Delaware, No. 08-12229.
(Reporting By Tom Hals in Delaware; additional reporting by
Nick Brown in New York; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)