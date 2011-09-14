* WaMu plan rejected for second time; mediation ordered

* Judge: viable claim of insider trading vs hedge funds

* Ruling likely to be seen as big shareholder victory (Adds detail on ruling, background)

Sept 13 Washington Mutual Inc's WAMUQ.PK plan to pay more than $7 billion to creditors and exit bankruptcy was rejected for a second time by a judge who ordered the warring parties into mediation, according to a Tuesday ruling.

The ruling is likely to be held up as a victory for shareholders, who would likely have gotten very little in terms of a payout if the plan was approved.

In January, Delaware Bankruptcy Judge Mary Walrath rejected the company's first reorganization plan, which details how it will repay the hedge funds and other investors who hold its securities.

Walrath said in her 139-page ruling that shareholders made a viable claim that the plan was tainted by insider trading by four hedge funds.

Shareholders spent nearly two weeks in July presenting evidence to Walrath that the funds gleaned information from their role in negotiating Washington Mutual's bankruptcy plan to make big profits trading the company's securities.

However, Walrath stopped short of allowing shareholders to pursue their claim against the hedge funds. If successful on that claim, they could prevent the funds from collecting the more than $1 billion they are owed and also greatly increase the payout to shareholders.

Instead, she ordered mediation.

"The Court is concerned that the case will devolve into a litigation morass," Walrath wrote. "In addition, the Court notes that as the case continues, the potential recoveries for all parties in the case dwindles."

Washington Mutual filed for bankruptcy in September 2008, at the height of the financial crisis, after regulators seized its savings and loan business in the biggest bank failure in U.S. history.

The banking business was sold by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp to JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) for $1.88 billion.

Almost immediately after the bankruptcy started, Washington Mutual, the FDIC and JPMorgan began a legal battle to sort out who owned what of the failed bank.

In 2010, the parties agreed to end their legal battles and split among them $10 billion of disputed assets, with the bulk going to Washington Mutual.

The company planned to bring a small mortgage reinsurance business out of bankruptcy, mainly to preserve potentially valuable tax breaks. Otherwise its reorganization plan distributes cash to creditors, but little or nothing to shareholders.

Walrath rejected the company's first reorganization in part because an individual investor from New Jersey, Nate Thoma, claimed insider trading by four funds: Owl Creek Asset Management LP, Appaloosa Management LP, Centerbridge Partners LP and Aurelius Capital Management LP.

The official committee of equity holders seized upon those accusations to try to prove the plan was not drafted in good faith.

The hedge funds defended themselves against the insider trading claims by pointing to confidentiality agreements and walls they erected between those at the negotiating table and those on the trading desks.

The law firm of Fried Frank was also accused of sharing material information with the hedge funds. The hedge funds asserted the information was not material.

"The court has substantial doubts about these assertions," Walrath wrote. "Further discovery on this issue would clarify the point."

The case is In re Washington Mutual Inc, U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware, No. 08-12229. (Reporting by Tom Hals; Editing by Phil Berlowitz, Bernard Orr)