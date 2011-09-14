* WaMu plan rejected for second time; mediation ordered
* Judge: viable claim of insider trading vs hedge funds
* Ruling likely to be seen as big shareholder victory
(Adds detail on ruling, background)
Sept 13 Washington Mutual Inc's WAMUQ.PK plan
to pay more than $7 billion to creditors and exit bankruptcy
was rejected for a second time by a judge who ordered the
warring parties into mediation, according to a Tuesday ruling.
The ruling is likely to be held up as a victory for
shareholders, who would likely have gotten very little in terms
of a payout if the plan was approved.
In January, Delaware Bankruptcy Judge Mary Walrath rejected
the company's first reorganization plan, which details how it
will repay the hedge funds and other investors who hold its
securities.
Walrath said in her 139-page ruling that shareholders made
a viable claim that the plan was tainted by insider trading by
four hedge funds.
Shareholders spent nearly two weeks in July presenting
evidence to Walrath that the funds gleaned information from
their role in negotiating Washington Mutual's bankruptcy plan
to make big profits trading the company's securities.
However, Walrath stopped short of allowing shareholders to
pursue their claim against the hedge funds. If successful on
that claim, they could prevent the funds from collecting the
more than $1 billion they are owed and also greatly increase
the payout to shareholders.
Instead, she ordered mediation.
"The Court is concerned that the case will devolve into a
litigation morass," Walrath wrote. "In addition, the Court
notes that as the case continues, the potential recoveries for
all parties in the case dwindles."
Washington Mutual filed for bankruptcy in September 2008,
at the height of the financial crisis, after regulators seized
its savings and loan business in the biggest bank failure in
U.S. history.
The banking business was sold by the Federal Deposit
Insurance Corp to JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) for $1.88
billion.
Almost immediately after the bankruptcy started, Washington
Mutual, the FDIC and JPMorgan began a legal battle to sort out
who owned what of the failed bank.
In 2010, the parties agreed to end their legal battles and
split among them $10 billion of disputed assets, with the bulk
going to Washington Mutual.
The company planned to bring a small mortgage reinsurance
business out of bankruptcy, mainly to preserve potentially
valuable tax breaks. Otherwise its reorganization plan
distributes cash to creditors, but little or nothing to
shareholders.
Walrath rejected the company's first reorganization in part
because an individual investor from New Jersey, Nate Thoma,
claimed insider trading by four funds: Owl Creek Asset
Management LP, Appaloosa Management LP, Centerbridge Partners
LP and Aurelius Capital Management LP.
The official committee of equity holders seized upon those
accusations to try to prove the plan was not drafted in good
faith.
The hedge funds defended themselves against the insider
trading claims by pointing to confidentiality agreements and
walls they erected between those at the negotiating table and
those on the trading desks.
The law firm of Fried Frank was also accused of sharing
material information with the hedge funds. The hedge funds
asserted the information was not material.
"The court has substantial doubts about these assertions,"
Walrath wrote. "Further discovery on this issue would clarify
the point."
The case is In re Washington Mutual Inc, U.S. Bankruptcy
Court for the District of Delaware, No. 08-12229.
(Reporting by Tom Hals; Editing by Phil Berlowitz, Bernard
Orr)