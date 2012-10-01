Oct 1 Washington Post Co said it would
acquire a majority stake in privately held Celtic Healthcare
Inc, branching even further away from its newspaper roots.
The Washington Post is diversifying its revenue base as it
flagship paper battles severe declines in advertising revenue
and its education division - once a goldmine for the company -
faces challenges because of government regulation.
"Our acquisition of Celtic Healthcare is part of the Post
Company's ongoing strategy of investing in companies with
demonstrated earnings potential and strong management teams,"
Donald Graham, chairman and CEO of the Washington Post Co, said
in a statement.
The terms of the transaction announced on Monday were not
disclosed.
Over the past couple of years, the Washington Post's
education division, Kaplan, has been embroiled in a controversy
along with other for-profit colleges over whether these learning
institutions have misused government funds and attract students
through deceptive advertising.
Its publishing division has been suffering - print
advertising fell 15 percent to $56.7 million in the second
quarter.
Meanwhile, Washington Post shareholder and closely watched
investor Warren Buffett became the largest stakeholder in the
dialysis company DaVita Inc through his company
Berkshire Hathaway Inc, a government filing said on
Monday.
Based in Mars, Pennsylvania, Celtic Healthcare provides home
healthcare and hospice services in the northeastern and
mid-Atlantic regions.
Washington Post shares were almost 1 percent at $366.17 in
midday trading on the New York Stock Exchange.