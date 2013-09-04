Sept 4 Jeff Bezos, the soon-to-be owner of The
Washington Post, does not plan to cut his way to profitability
and says the only path to success is growth, according to an
account in the Washington Post on Wednesday.
The Amazon.com chief executive is visiting the
newspaper for the first time this week since he agreed to
purchase the Washington Post Co newspaper unit for $250
million on Aug 5.
Bezos has offered few clues to what he has in store for the
storied flagship paper famed for its coverage of the Watergate
scandal that led to the resignation of President Richard Nixon
in 1974.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, Bezos had a series of meetings
with employees, including reporters and editors.
"All businesses need to be young forever. If your customer
base ages with you, you're Woolworth's," Bezos said, according
to a report in the newspaper, which has covered his visit
extensively.
"The number one rule has to be: Don't Be Boring."
Bezos cited two problems that newspapers face. One is the
fact that websites such as the Huffington Post can re-write an
article that takes a newspaper months to complete "in 17
minutes," and what he described as a "debundling" problem, with
readers going to a website for only one story - as opposed to
buying an entire paper.
"We can't have people swooping in to read one article,"
Bezos said. "What you can't do is go for the lowest common
denominator, because then what you have is mediocrity."
Over the past decade, newspapers have been saddled with
numerous problems brought on by the Internet. Advertisers have
fled the print product, taking with them lucrative dollars once
used to staff newsrooms, which have endured numerous cuts. At
the same time, online advertising is nowhere close to making up
the difference of lost print ads that command much higher
prices.
Bezos said he was confident that the Washington Post can
transform itself, just as Amazon did when it started out as a
book seller and transitioned to embrace e-books.
It is now the world's largest online retailer.