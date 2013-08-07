Aug 7 Jeff Bezos has just shown how valuable
one-of-a-kind newspaper properties can still be in the United
States.
The multibillionaire founder of online retailer Amazon.com
Inc may have paid more than four times the price that
the financial results of the Washington Post suggests it is
worth.
In Monday's deal, Bezos agreed to buy the Post and a handful
of other newspaper assets from the Washington Post Co
for $250 million. Going by the valuations of other newspaper
deals and publicly traded media companies, though, the
Washington Post would have been worth closer to $60 million.
The average sale of a metro U.S. newspaper has commanded a
valuation of 3.5 to 4.5 times earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), according to Reed
Phillips, managing partner of the media investment bank DeSilva
and Phillips.
Morningstar analyst Liang Feng estimated that the Washington
Post's newspaper division posted EBITDA of $15 million last
year, not including pension liabilities. Washington Post CEO
Donald Graham said the newspaper division was profitable last
year but declined to give a figure.
Based on those estimates, Bezos paid about 17 times 2012
EBITDA.
Washington Post Co's shares rose more than 4 percent on
Tuesday.
Such a large premium, which essentially pays for intangible
assets like the brand name, may mean that any future sellers of
prestigious newspapers will raise their price
expectations. Other major newspapers that are in the sights of
potential buyers include the Los Angeles Times and the Chicago
Tribune.
Analysts and bankers said that when it came to newspapers
such as the Washington Post, the usual financial metrics did not
apply. The price, as in the case of other trophy assets like
sports teams, depended on what a buyer was willing to pay.
"The reality for newspapers like the Washington Post is it's
impossible to use traditional financial metrics," said Paul
Zwillenberg, a partner at The Boston Consulting Group. "These
are trophy assets whose value is in the eye of the beholder."
The deal could be one bright spot in an otherwise dour
outlook for the newspaper industry, which faces declining
advertising revenue and subscribers as people increasingly get
their news online and on handheld devices. Over the past five
years advertising revenue - still the major vein of revenue for
most newspapers - fell by half to $22.3 billion.
The New York Times Co, for example, faces many of
the same headwinds as the Washington Post.
If the New York Times, which is controlled by the
Ochs-Sulzberger family, were to decide to sell its flagship
newspaper and demanded a similar premium as the Washington Post,
it could be worth nearly $5 billion, based on the Reuters
analysis. Currently, the New York Times Co's market value is
$1.8 billion.
But Bezos' bet is relatively small compared with his fortune
of around $25 billion, and the chances of any buyer paying a
premium like that for the Times are remote. The last blockbuster
deal of that size for a prestigious newspaper was News Corp's
deal to buy Dow Jones, the publisher of The Wall Street
Journal, for $5.6 billion in 2007. The following year it took a
$2.8 billion non-cash charge on the purchase.
"The New York Times is not for sale," said a New York Times
spokeswoman.
New York Times Co last weekend announced it would sell The
Boston Globe and other New England properties to financier and
Red Sox baseball team owner John Henry for $70 million. Boston
Globe has a daily circulation of 245,572, roughly half of the
Washington Post's 474,767.
Graham, whose family plucked the Washington Post out of
bankruptcy in 1933, said in an interview on Monday that he based
his price expectations partly on what other buyers had offered.
Graham said that the Post's investment bank Allen & Co
reached out to no more than a dozen parties at the beginning of
the year to gauge interest.
He hatched the deal with Bezos less than a month ago during
the annual media mogul fest in Sun Valley, Idaho. The Amazon
founder did not haggle over the price.
"I named a price and Jeff agreed to pay it," Graham said.