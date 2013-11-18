Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
Nov 18 The Washington Post Co : * The Washington Post Company renamed graham holdings * Says the company's new ticker symbol will be ghc, also effective November 29. * The Washington Post changes are pursuant to the agreement with Jeffrey P.
Bezos following the sale of the newspaper and other publishing businesses * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Lumos Networks suspends fourth quarter of 2016 earnings call
March 3 Answers Corp, which owns the Answers.com and Multiply websites, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Friday with a plan to swap ownership of the company to creditors who are owed about $540 million, according to court documents.