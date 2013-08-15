By Jim Finkle and Jennifer Saba
Aug 15 Hackers promoting the Syrian Electronic
Army simultaneously targeted websites belonging to CNN, Time and
the Washington Post on Thursday by breaching Outbrain, a firm
which publishes content recommendations on those sites.
That resulted in some WashingtonPost.com and Time.com
customers being redirected to the website of the Syrian
Electronic Army when they clicked on the content from Outbrain,
said Outbrain Vice President Lisa LaCour. The CNN International
site briefly displayed a headline that said "Hacked by SEA," she
said.
The Syrian Electronic Army is an online group that supports
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and has been linked to several
high profile attacks. They include one on the Associated Press'
Twitter feed in which a bogus message was sent out about
explosions at the White House.
The latest attacks were significant because the hackers
simultaneously targeted several sites by breaching a single
supplier whose content is published on multiple platforms.
In previous campaigns linked to the Syrian Electronic Army,
hackers have breached networks using similar tactics. But in
those cases emails were sent to employees of a single specific
media outlet they were targeting, which made preparations for
the attacks more labor intensive.
Outbrain, which posts content on a large number of prominent
news sites, took down its entire network at about 11 a.m. EDT
(1500 GMT) on Thursday, before the hackers could do any more
damage, LaCour said.
The company's technicians, who are based in Israel, cleaned
up the network and planned to restore service late on Thursday,
she said.
Outbrain said the hackers got in after sending a phishing
email to all company employees on Wednesday that purported to be
from the CEO. An employee provided login credentials in response
to that email and then the hackers were able to get other
credentials for accessing internal systems, the company said.
Chris Wysopal, chief technology officer for software
security firm Veracode, said he believes that hackers will
increasingly choose to go after third-party providers because
their security is likely to be more lax than that of their
customers.
"As the Internet becomes more interconnected, this risk is
going to increase," he said.
Time and CNN, both owned by Time Warner, and the
Washington Post all said they believed that their sites
had not been impacted by anything besides the attack on
Outbrain.