Aug 5 The Washington Post Co's quarterly net profit halved as its education division reported a 15 percent drop in sales, and its newspaper publishing division continued its fall.

For the second quarter, the company posted net income of $45.6 million, or $5.74 per share, compared with net income of $91.9 million, or $10 per share, a year ago.

The company earned $5.92 per share from continued operations.

Operating revenue fell 10 percent to $1.07 billion.

The company's shares closed at $368.22 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.

(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)