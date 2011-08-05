* Q2 EPS cont. ops $5.92 vs est $5.87

* Q2 revenue $1.07 bln vs est $1.09 bln

* Sees operating income from Kaplan Higher Education declining for rest of 2011 (Adds details, background, share movement)

BANGALORE, Aug 5 The Washington Post Co's second-quarter earnings from continuing operations beat Wall Street estimates helped by cost cuts, and it continues to grapple with lower student enrollments at its core education segment.

The company, which has been restructuring its biggest Kaplan education unit to combat a prolonged fall in the number of students signing up for its courses, expects the division's operating income to continue to fall for the rest of the year.

The company said its Kaplan Higher Education business will continue to be hurt by lower student enrollment levels, and warned that the segment would see more restructuring costs in 2011.

Most for-profit colleges have seen a drop in new students as they change their enrollment practices to comply with tougher new regulations linking access to federal aid with students' ability to repay debt.

Earlier this week, for-profit education companies Lincoln Educational Services Corp , Bridgepoint Education Inc signalled tough days ahead as they trimmed their student enrollment outlook.

In the second quarter, revenue from Washington Post's education division, which makes up about 60 percent of total revenue, declined 15 percent, as new student enrollment continued to slide at its Kaplan Higher Education unit.

Newspaper publishing revenue fell 6 percent, largely on reduced advertising. However, both its Cable television division and its broadcasting unit saw improved sales for the quarter.

Operating expenses fell 4 percent in the quarter.

The company earned $5.92 per share from continued operations, topping analysts' expectations of $5.87 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Operating revenue fell 10 percent to $1.07 billion, missing market estimates $1.09 billion.

Shares of the company, which shed 19 percent of their value after touching a year high in February, were up about 2 percent at $374.10 in morning trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

