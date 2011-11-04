* New student sign-ups fall 30 pct at Kaplan
* Newspaper ad sales down 20 pct
* Kaplan profit to continue slide
* Shares fall 4 pct
(Adds background and share movement)
By A. Ananthalakshmi
Nov 4 The Washington Post Co reported a
quarterly net loss as advertising revenue at its flagship
newspaper fell and fewer students signed up at its Kaplan chain
of for-profit colleges.
The company warned of a further drop in profit at its Kaplan
education unit and said it would incur costs as it restructures
its biggest business, reeling under the impact of operational
changes forced by new government rules.
Kaplan, which accounts for 60 percent of the company's
revenue, posted its fourth straight quarterly decline in new
student sign-ups due to stricter admission standards.
New enrollments fell 30 percent in July-September after
Kaplan implemented a program that allowed students to take up a
free trial of the degree program they want to enrol into, and
decide after a few weeks whether they want to continue or not.
The fall, however, is smaller than Kaplan's 45-plus percent
decline in the last three quarters, reflecting industry trends.
Kaplan was a lifesaver for the Post during the recession
when ad sales suffered, as students rushed to its colleges amid
a weak job market.
But its fortunes turned quickly after a U.S. government
scrutiny unveiled unethical practices, low graduation rates and
huge student debt loads at for-profit colleges.
Washington Post said it has started restructuring but did
not give any details. The charges include severance payments.
It cut 770 jobs last year citing Kaplan woes.
AD SALES CONTINUE SLIDE
Things at its publishing business are not getting any
better. Print advertising revenue fell 20 percent at the
Washington Post.
The newspaper industry has been struggling to lift its ad
revenue as other media, like broadcast, enjoy a rebound in
marketing spending.
In October, Gannett Co , the largest U.S. newspaper
chain by circulation, reported a severe decline in advertising
revenue pointing to a pullback in consumer and business
spending. [ID: nN1E79D1RV]
Washington Post's cable and broadcast units also saw revenue
declines due to higher costs and lower ad sales.
The company's third-quarter net loss was $6.2 million, or 82
cents a share, compared with net income of $60.9 million, or
$6.84 a share, a year ago.
Revenue fell 13 percent to $1.03 billion. Excluding
impairment, restructuring and other charges, earnings were $4.95
a share.
In recent months, shareholders of the Post have pushed the
management to consider a spinoff or sell some of its businesses.
CEO Donald Graham is reluctant to do so. He is not looking
to sell the company's flagship newspaper or spin off its
lucrative cable business. [ID: nL3E7K92WB]
Washington Post's shares, which have lost almost a fourth of
their value so far this year, fell 4 percent to $323.29 on
Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. They were trading at
$326.87.
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)