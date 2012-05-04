May 4 The Washington Post Co's first-quarter revenue fell on a decline in advertisements and lower total student enrollments at its Kaplan chain of for-profit colleges.

Net income rose to $31 million, or $4.07 per share, from $15.2 million, or $1.87 per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned $3.53 per share.

Revenue fell 7 percent to $1.04 billion. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)