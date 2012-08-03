BRIEF-PG&E CREATES NEW CALIFORNIA EXTERNAL AFFAIRS ORGANIZATION
* PG&E CREATES NEW CALIFORNIA EXTERNAL AFFAIRS ORGANIZATION AS PART OF BROADER REALIGNMENT OF THE COMPANY'S STRATEGY, POLICY AND OUTREACH EFFORTS
Aug 3 Washington Post Co reported a fall in quarterly revenue, and new student enrollments at its Kaplan education business fell after rising for two straight quarters.
Net income from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders fell to $34.0 million, or $4.48 cents per share, for the second quarter, from $47.6 million, or $6.00 per share, a year earlier.
Income from continuing operations, excluding charges, was $5.38 per share.
Revenue fell 5 percent to $1.01 billion.
New-student sign-ups at Kaplan fell 1 percent. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Caravan Health - enters into agreement with Humana in Kansas, Missouri, arkansas and oklahoma Source text for Eikon:
Feb 16 Ralph Lauren Corp named a Vice Media executive to the newly created role of chief marketing officer and hired Tom Ford International's chief operating officer as a brand president, weeks after the surprise resignation of CEO Stefan Larsson.