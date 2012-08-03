Aug 3 Washington Post Co reported a fall in quarterly revenue, and new student enrollments at its Kaplan education business fell after rising for two straight quarters.

Net income from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders fell to $34.0 million, or $4.48 cents per share, for the second quarter, from $47.6 million, or $6.00 per share, a year earlier.

Income from continuing operations, excluding charges, was $5.38 per share.

Revenue fell 5 percent to $1.01 billion.

New-student sign-ups at Kaplan fell 1 percent. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)