SAN FRANCISCO, April 25 Washington state's legislature will likely end its regular session this weekend without approving an operating budget as the state House and Senate are at odds over tax increases, lawmakers said on Thursday.

The Senate, led by a coalition of minority Republicans and two Democrats, earlier this month approved a $33.2 billion budget without tax hikes.

The House would instead spend about $1 billion more than the Senate and raise about $900 million by eliminating nine tax exemptions and by extending a business surcharge tax to help increase funding for schools.

If the legislature closes its regular session on Sunday without a deal for a budget, Democratic Governor Jay Inslee may need to call a special session, or, more likely, top lawmakers will stay in the state capital of Olympia to try to hammer out an agreement, said Republican Senator Michael Baumgartner. Washington state's budget cycle starts on July 1.

"My expectation would be we continue working in the background and not have a special session immediately," said Baumgartner, vice chairman of the Senate Ways and Means Committee.

The Senate approved its budget plan on a 30-18 vote with the support of 21 Republicans and nine Democrats, which provides a bipartisan blueprint for the Democrat-controlled House to embrace, said Tim Sheldon, the Senate's Democrat president pro tempore.

Sheldon said the budget approved in the House by its majority Democrats cannot win over the Senate's Republicans or many of its Democrats because of its proposed tax increases.

"That's a non-starter," Sheldon said.

The House budget is close to Inslee's proposed $34.4 billion two-year budget, which would raise more than $1 billion in new revenue, mostly for education.

"We want every penny of those revenues to go into public schools," said Representative Reuven Carlyle, a Democrat and chair of the House Finance Committee.