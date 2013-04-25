SAN FRANCISCO, April 25 Washington state's
legislature will likely end its regular session this weekend
without approving an operating budget as the state House and
Senate are at odds over tax increases, lawmakers said on
Thursday.
The Senate, led by a coalition of minority Republicans and
two Democrats, earlier this month approved a $33.2 billion
budget without tax hikes.
The House would instead spend about $1 billion more than the
Senate and raise about $900 million by eliminating nine tax
exemptions and by extending a business surcharge tax to help
increase funding for schools.
If the legislature closes its regular session on Sunday
without a deal for a budget, Democratic Governor Jay Inslee may
need to call a special session, or, more likely, top lawmakers
will stay in the state capital of Olympia to try to hammer out
an agreement, said Republican Senator Michael Baumgartner.
Washington state's budget cycle starts on July 1.
"My expectation would be we continue working in the
background and not have a special session immediately," said
Baumgartner, vice chairman of the Senate Ways and Means
Committee.
The Senate approved its budget plan on a 30-18 vote with the
support of 21 Republicans and nine Democrats, which provides a
bipartisan blueprint for the Democrat-controlled House to
embrace, said Tim Sheldon, the Senate's Democrat president pro
tempore.
Sheldon said the budget approved in the House by its
majority Democrats cannot win over the Senate's Republicans or
many of its Democrats because of its proposed tax increases.
"That's a non-starter," Sheldon said.
The House budget is close to Inslee's proposed $34.4 billion
two-year budget, which would raise more than $1 billion in new
revenue, mostly for education.
"We want every penny of those revenues to go into public
schools," said Representative Reuven Carlyle, a Democrat and
chair of the House Finance Committee.