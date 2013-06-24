SAN FRANCISCO, June 24 As Washington lawmakers run out of time to reach a budget deal to avoid a shutdown of the state government, Governor Jay Inslee said on Monday there had been significant breakthroughs in negotiations.

"The events of the last few hours have been very positive," the Democratic governor said at a news event that was webcast.

Inslee also said on Twitter that "A budget is imminent, we are near an agreement."

He did not provide details.

Temporary layoff notices went out on Monday to thousands of state workers in case lawmakers fail to reach an agreement by the end of the month for the state's next two-year budget cycle. But Inslee is hopeful he will soon be able to rescind the notices as lawmakers hammer out a budget agreement.

Lawmakers have been narrowing their differences over a spending plan, which include a split on how to use funds for education, over the past week.

Washington state's revenue outlook has been improving.

The state's Economic and Revenue Forecast Council last week projected $110 million more in revenue for the current two-year budget cycle than in March.

The council also raised its outlook for the next budget cycle by $121 million, citing an increase in home building and taxable real estate activity.