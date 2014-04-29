By Rory Carroll
SAN FRANCISCO, April 29 Washington Governor Jay
Inslee outlined policies on Tuesday to cut greenhouse gas
emissions from the state, including a carbon cap-and-trade
program, although he will need approval from the state
legislature before implementing the measures.
Inslee said the new policies were needed to ensure the state
met limits set in 2008 requiring it to hit certain emission
reduction targets in 2020, 2035 and 2050. The state will miss
those goals unless additional steps are taken, he said.
In addition to the cap-and-trade program, Inslee also called
for an end of the use of electricity generated from coal, a
reduction in emissions from cars and trucks, increased funding
for clean energy and energy efficiency programs, and a reduction
in the state government's carbon footprint.
Inslee directed a task force comprised of 21 leaders from
business, labor, health and public interest organizations to
make recommendations to him on the design and implementation of
the cap-and-trade program. Final recommendations are due Nov.
21.
"This is the right time to act, the right place to act and
we are the right people to act," Inslee said during a speech
outlining the order on Tuesday.
California has successfully operated a cap-and-trade program
since January 2013. The program has survived political and legal
challenges while raising over $600 million for the state.
California officials have said they hope to link their
program with a similar effort in another U.S. state to further
drive down emissions and increase carbon market liquidity. It
plans to link with the Canadian province of Quebec later this
year.
Inslee said the executive order he issued on Tuesday
outlining the policies does not implement any new programs, but
instead marks the start of "a deliberative and public process."
Most of the plan's elements will require either legislative
approval or legislative appropriation for funding.
It remains to be seen whether the Washington state
legislature, which has rejected bills aimed at creating a
cap-and-trade system in the past, will give the idea a green
light when it comes to them again, probably early next year.
Inslee previously served in the U.S. House of
Representatives where he was a vocal supporter of a bill that
would have created a national cap-and-trade program. After
passing out of the House, the bill, known as Waxman-Markey after
its sponsors, died in the U.S. Senate in 2010.
(Reporting by Rory Carroll. Editing by Andre Grenon)