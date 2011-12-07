* Start-up RIA sees $1 bln in assets by year-end
Dec 7 Washington Wealth Management, a start-up
that is expanding nationwide by poaching Wall Street brokers
and managers, on Wednesday said it hired three Morgan Stanley
Smith Barney producers and opened offices near Las Vegas and
San Diego.
The year-old Middleburg, Virginia, firm will end 2011 with
a network of 25 advisers and managers in five cities with a
combined $1 billion in client assets.
President John Simmons told Reuters he expects the firm to
expand four-fold to $4 billion in assets and 10 offices by the
end of next year.
"To achieve critical mass, we said we needed advisers who
could generate $40 million of revenue. The advisers in our
current pipeline of potential recruits, people with whom we are
having intensive conversations, are generating $250 million,"
said Simmons, a former Morgan Stanley Smith Barney manager who
joined Washington Wealth in May.
For its new office near Las Vegas, Washington Wealth hired
husband-and-wife team Mitchell and Jessica Horst from Morgan
Stanley Smith Barney, where they generated $550,000 a year in
revenue.
The firm also opened an office covering wealthy towns north
of San Diego, led by newly hired David Allen, a producing
manager from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney's Rancho Santa Fe,
California, branch.
STRATEGY
Washington's strategy is built around branch managers, a
group of people who generally do not produce revenue and have
been winnowed out by brokerages eager to reduce expenses.
The firm believes veteran managers can recruit top advisers
and attract clients in their respective markets. While
Washington Wealth is a registered investment adviser earning
fees based on assets managed, its brokers also can continue to
earn commissions on transactions.
Washington Wealth is among a growing number of firms
targeting big-firm brokers who want independence but are not
keen on the headaches of managing their own practice. It is a
twist on the breakaway broker trend that drained thousands of
advisers and billions in assets from banks in recent years.
Advisers who move to the start-up, founded by former Morgan
Stanley complex manager Tony Sirianni, and receive a higher
percentage of their fees and commissions -- about 70 percent --
than what they would receive at most Wall Street brokerage
houses. They also get equity in the new firm, which has
earmarked 30 percent of the equity shares for brokers and
managers.
Morgan Stanley Smith Barney is the largest U.S. brokerage,
a joint venture formed in 2009 by Morgan Stanley and
Citigroup's (C.N) Smith Barney.
