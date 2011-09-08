NEW YORK, Sept 8 Washington Wealth Management LLC, a registered investment adviser started less than a year ago, has hired another former wirehouse veteran to join its team.

The Middleburg, Virginia-based firm said this week that Scott Wilson, whose track record includes complex management positions at Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, has joined Washington Wealth as Western regional director. Over the span of his 25 years in the industry, Wilson has recruited advisers who have brought in more than $80 million combined.

Wilson, the third regional director to join the firm, will be in charge of developing branch locations in the San Diego and Palm Springs areas as well as the Denver market.

Washington Wealth has marketed itself as an opportunity for financial advisers to break away from the traditional wirehouse relationships and cultures found at larger banks.

"They're tapping into the diaspora of wirehouse managers who have been laid off and downsized or sometimes just have had their paycheck cut," said Danny Sarch, an executive recruiter with Leitner Sarch Consultants in White Plains, New York.

The firm's president John Simmons told Reuters that in the newly-created role at the company, Wilson will have "more freedom, flexibility and power to really dig in and help advisers do what they do best -- and that's take care of their clients."

Wilson will be based in San Diego. He spent just under a year serving as director of UBS's (UBS.N) Wealth Advisor Office in San Diego, before joining Washington Wealth.

Washington Wealth was started in December by Tony Sirianni, who previously was an executive director at Morgan Stanley Smith Barney. Simmons was also previously with Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, as a regional manager in San Diego before becoming the firm's president in May.

Since Morgan Stanley (MS.N) merged with Citigroup's Smith Barney unit in June 2009 to became the biggest retail broker-dealer, it has eliminated dozens of branches and jobs.

Morgan Stanley's situation illustrates a broader pressure felt among many of these professionals working at large wirehouse companies.

"From a manager's perspective, as well as from a financial adviser's perspective, so many of the resources have evaporated from our perspective, with all of the turmoil that's gone on in the industry," Wilson said.

Simmons said he expects to add other big industry names to the Washington Wealth team soon.

Washington Wealth's other two regional directors are Southeast regional director Jordan Ball and Southwest regional director Jeff Bouchard.

(Reporting by Ashley Lau; editing by Walden Siew)