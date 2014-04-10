(Corrects headline and paragraph 1 to show that the two advisers will use Washington Wealth Management's platform, not join the firm)

April 10 Washington Wealth Management LLC (WWM), a wholly-owned subsidiary of independent broker-dealer NFP Advisor Services, said on Thursday that two financial advisers, who had previously worked with UBS and Wells Fargo , would be using its platform.

Morrie Symson, who was most recently with UBS, has joined Pacific Point Asset Management, a previously existing Washington Wealth-affiliated firm.

David Mizrahi, formerly of Wells Fargo Advisors, has opened his own practice, First Point Financial Management.

Together they managed $150 million in client assets and have more than 70 years of combined experience.

NFP Advisor Services is a part of National Financial Partners Corp (NFP), which provides life insurance and wealth management solutions for high net worth individuals.

Both the advisers joined in March and will be based out of WWM's Woodland Hills office in southern California, a spokesman said.

UBS and Wells Fargo Advisors could not immediately confirm the moves. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)