Sept 8 The Washington Post Co said it
would buy back up to 750,000 shares, or 11 percent, of its Class
B common stock, as it looks to shore up its stock price.
The company currently has 6.6 million Class B shares
outstanding. The new repurchase program includes shares
remaining under its previous one, the company said in a
statement.
It also kept its regular quarterly dividend of $2.35 a
share.
The company has been aggressively buying back shares to
boost its stock price, which has been hammered by falling
advertising revenue at its newspaper division and regulatory
troubles at its Kaplan education unit.
Some shareholders told Reuters they wouldn't mind some sort
of shake up at The Washington Post Co, which they think is worth
much more than the current $2.5 billion.
Many U.S. companies have dug into their cash reserves to buy
back their shares in a bid to lift their stock prices in a weak
economy.
In the first half of 2011, The Washington Post Co
repurchased 304,791 shares of its Class B common stock for about
$131 million, it had said during its quarterly earnings release
in August.
The stock has fallen 37 percent so far in 2011. It used to
trade near $1,000 a share seven years ago.
They were trading up slightly at $326.76 on Thursday on the
New York Stock Exchange.
