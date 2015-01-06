Jan 6 WASH Multifamily Laundry Systems, whose
washers and dryers are used weekly by more than 5 million people
in North America, is exploring a sale that could value it at
more than $900 million, including debt, according to people
familiar with the matter.
WASH's private equity owner, CHS Capital, has asked
investment bankers at Moelis & Co to run an auction for
the company, the people said on Tuesday.
WASH has adjusted annual earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortization of about $120 million, the people
added.
First round expressions of interest are expected this week,
according to the sources.
The sources asked not to be identified because the sale
process is confidential. WASH and CHS did not respond to
requests for comment, while a Moelis spokeswoman declined to
comment.
Based in El Segundo, California, WASH offers laundry
facilities management services to apartment properties, college
and university residence halls, military bases and other
multi-housing locations.
Launched out of a garage in West Los Angeles in 1947, WASH
quickly outgrew buildings on Santa Monica Boulevard. It expanded
to 15 U.S. states as well as Canada. CHS took a majority stake
in the company in 2008 for an undisclosed amount.
WASH doubled in size through 14 mergers and acquisitions in
the last five years. It has over 500,000 installed machines in
70,000 locations, and $480 million in revenue, according to its
website.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by
Christian Plumb)