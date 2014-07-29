EU mergers and takeovers (March 20)
BRUSSELS, March 20 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
July 29 Waste Management Inc said it would sell its waste-to-energy unit to private equity firm Energy Capital Partners for $1.94 billion in cash.
The unit, Wheelabrator Technologies Inc, generated about $845 million of the company's total revenue of $13.98 billion in 2013. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
AMSTERDAM, March 20 Four Dutch provincial governments said on Monday they were opposed to a takeover of paints and coatings maker Akzo Nobel due to potential job losses, in a sign of the challenges facing the company's U.S. suitor.
BRUSSELS, March 20 The European Commission said on Monday it had cleared General Electric Co's $1.65 billion acquisition of Danish rotor blade maker LM Wind Power as the merged entity would continue to face effective competition in Europe.