July 29 Waste Management Inc said it would sell its waste-to-energy unit to private equity firm Energy Capital Partners for $1.94 billion in cash.

The unit, Wheelabrator Technologies Inc, generated about $845 million of the company's total revenue of $13.98 billion in 2013. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)