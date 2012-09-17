* Acquires R360 Environmental Solutions for $1.3 bln
* Gains access to Permian, Bakken and Eagle Ford basins
* Expects deal to add more than 400 basis points to EBITDA
margin
* Shares rise 9.5 percent
Sept 17 Waste Connections Inc will buy
privately held R360 Environmental Solutions Inc for about $1.3
billion to expand its oilfield waste management services,
sending its shares up 9.5 percent.
Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) volumes have been under pressure
in a weak U.S. economy, forcing waste management companies to
look at alternative sources to boost revenue.
"While a tepid economy has impacted MSW volumes, increased
drilling activity in unconventional areas is fueling impressive
organic growth within the exploration and production (E&P) waste
sector," Waste Connections Chief Executive Ronald Mittelstaedt
said in a statement.
The deal provides Waste Connections with access to several
active natural resource producing areas in the United States,
including the oil-rich Permian, Bakken and Eagle Ford basins,
and adds to its exploration and production (E&P) facility in
Southwest Louisiana.
"Energy waste growth potential in the Eagle Ford, Bakken,
Permian is robust... These three plays are the most dynamic in
the U.S. and should experience robust new well development north
of $75 per barrel," Wunderlich Securities analyst Michael
Hoffman wrote in a note to clients.
Waste Connections, which provides solid waste collection,
transfer, disposal and recycling services, expects the deal to
close in the fourth quarter.
The deal is expected to add more than 400 basis points to
Waste Connections's consolidated earnings before interest,
taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margin,
Mittelstaedt said.
Analyst Hoffman, rated three stars for the accuracy of his
earnings estimates on Waste Connections according to Thomson
Reuters StarMine data, expects the deal to add more than 40
cents to Waste Connections's 2013 earnings.
R360 Environmental Solutions, which provides recovery and
disposal services in the United States, operates 26 facilities
and has annual revenue of about $300 million.
Shares of Woodlands, Texas-based Waste Connections were up 8
percent at $31.90 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday. The
stock was the highest percentage gainer on the exchange.