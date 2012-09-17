Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
Sept 17 Waste Connections Inc said it would acquire R360 Environmental Solutions Inc, a provider of non-hazardous oilfield waste treatment for about $1.3 billion in cash.
Waste Connections, that provides solid waste collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services, expects the deal to be accretive to free cash flow margins.
BRUSSELS, Feb 24 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Feb 24 Canada's MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd, a provider of satellite data used for surveillance and communications, said it would buy U.S.-based DigitalGlobe Inc for about C$3.10 billion ($2.40 billion) to strengthen its position in the satellite imagery market.