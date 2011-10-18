* Q3 adj EPS $0.42 vs est $0.40

* Q3 rev $404 mln vs est $399.5 mln (Follows alerts)

Oct 18 Waste Connections Inc results beat market estimates for the seventh consecutive quarter, helped by higher revenue at its waste collection business and strong pricing.

"We once again exceeded the upper end of our revenue and margin expectations due primarily to continuing strength in pricing, special waste activity and recycling commodity values," Chief Executive Ronald Mittelstaedt said in a statement.

July-September net income climbed to $46.3 million, or 41 cents a share, from $41 million, or 35 cents a share a year ago.

Excluding items, it earned 42 cents, against estimates of 40 cents a share.

Total revenue at the Folsom, California-based firm rose 17 percent to $404 million. Analysts had expected revenue of $399.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue at its waste collection business, which made for more than half of total revenue, rose 20 percent to $282 million.

The company, which provides solid waste collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services, also increased its quarterly dividend by 20 percent to 9 cents per share. The dividend will be payable on Nov. 16 to stockholders of record on Nov. 2.

The company's shares closed at $34.34 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)