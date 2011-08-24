Aug 24 Waste Management Inc ( WM.N ) on Wednesday sold $500 million of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

Credit Suisse and J.P. Morgan were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: WASTE MANAGEMENT INC AMT $500 MLN COUPON 2.60 PCT MATURITY 9/1/2016 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.991 FIRST PAY 3/1/2012 MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD 2.602 PCT SETTLEMENT 8/29/2011 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 160 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH TRIPLE-B MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS