BRIEF-Fun Yours Technology announces 2016 dividend payment
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$ 1.0 per share to shareholders for 2016
HONG KONG, April 9 Shares in Shenzhen-listed Wasu Media Holding Co Ltd surged 10 percent on Wednesday after it said Alibaba IPO-ALIB.N founder Jack Ma and other partners had agreede to buy a 20 percent stake in the firm for $1.05 billion.
The shares jumped to 28.09 yuan, outpacing a 0.4 percent rise in the broader CSI300 of the largest Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings. (Reporting by Alice Woodhouse; Editing by Stephen Coates)
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$ 1.0 per share to shareholders for 2016
March 22 Dutch digital security services company Gemalto said on Wednesday it expects first-quarter revenue and full-year profit to be lower on account of weaker performance at its payment business in the United States.
* Announced on Tuesday that it supplies Connect with IoT LoRaWanTM base stations to deploy pervasive nation network in Ireland Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)