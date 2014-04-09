HONG KONG, April 9 Shares in Shenzhen-listed Wasu Media Holding Co Ltd surged 10 percent on Wednesday after it said Alibaba IPO-ALIB.N founder Jack Ma and other partners had agreede to buy a 20 percent stake in the firm for $1.05 billion.

The shares jumped to 28.09 yuan, outpacing a 0.4 percent rise in the broader CSI300 of the largest Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings. (Reporting by Alice Woodhouse; Editing by Stephen Coates)