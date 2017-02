KUWAIT Aug 7 KUWAIT, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Kuwait's National Mobile Telecommunications Co (Wataniya) , the Gulf state's second-largest mobile phone operator, posted an 18.7 percent rise in second-quarter net profit, the firm said in a statement.

The company made a net profit of 23.3 million dinars ($85.2 million) in the second quarter, up from 19.6 million dinars a year earlier, the statement said.

Wataniya, a unit of Qatar Telecommunications Co , said consolidated revenue rose 35.2 percent in the quarter to 182.3 million dinars from a year earlier. ($1 = 0.273 Kuwaiti dinars) (Writing by Firouz Sedarat in Dubai)