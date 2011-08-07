* Q2 earnings rise 18.7 percent to $85 mln as revenue climbs 35 pct

* Total customer base up 6.8 percent to 16.9 mln (Adds details, quote, background)

KUWAIT Aug 7 Kuwait's National Mobile Telecommunications Co (Wataniya) , the Gulf state's second-largest mobile phone operator, posted an 18.7 percent rise in earnings, helped by a strong revenue growth.

The company made a net profit of 23.3 million dinars ($85.2 million) in the second quarter, up from 19.6 million dinars a year earlier, it said in a statement on Sunday.

Wataniya, a unit of Qatar Telecommunications Co , said consolidated revenue rose 35.2 percent to 182.3 million dinars to in the quarter from a year earlier.

"Year-on year revenue increase of 15.4 percent in Kuwait and 30.6 percent in Algeria shows that investments of previous periods are starting to pay off and that we are capable of driving progress in competitive markets," Chairman Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed al-Thani said in the statement.

In Algeria, the net attributable profit from the Nedjma unit was $27.8 million in the first half of the year, compared to a $3.5 million net attributable loss in 2010.

The total customer base rose 6.8 percent to 16.9 million at the end of June from a year earlier.

Half-year earnings rose 19.8 percent to 43 million dinars, excluding a non-cash fair value gain of 265.5 million dinars recorded in the first quarter due to a revaluation of the interest held in Tunisia's private telecom operator Tunisiana after shareholding rose, the statement said.

Wataniya operates in markets including Kuwait, Algeria, Tunisia, Saudi Arabia, the Palestinian Territories and the Maldives. ($1=0.273 Kuwaiti dinars) (Writing by Firouz Sedarat in Dubai; Editing by Mike Nesbit)