* Q2 earnings rise 18.7 percent to $85 mln as revenue climbs
35 pct
* Total customer base up 6.8 percent to 16.9 mln
KUWAIT Aug 7 Kuwait's National Mobile
Telecommunications Co (Wataniya) , the Gulf state's
second-largest mobile phone operator, posted an 18.7 percent
rise in earnings, helped by a strong revenue growth.
The company made a net profit of 23.3 million dinars ($85.2
million) in the second quarter, up from 19.6 million dinars a
year earlier, it said in a statement on Sunday.
Wataniya, a unit of Qatar Telecommunications Co ,
said consolidated revenue rose 35.2 percent to 182.3 million
dinars to in the quarter from a year earlier.
"Year-on year revenue increase of 15.4 percent in Kuwait and
30.6 percent in Algeria shows that investments of previous
periods are starting to pay off and that we are capable of
driving progress in competitive markets," Chairman Sheikh
Abdullah bin Mohammed al-Thani said in the statement.
In Algeria, the net attributable profit from the Nedjma unit
was $27.8 million in the first half of the year, compared to a
$3.5 million net attributable loss in 2010.
The total customer base rose 6.8 percent to 16.9 million at
the end of June from a year earlier.
Half-year earnings rose 19.8 percent to 43 million dinars,
excluding a non-cash fair value gain of 265.5 million dinars
recorded in the first quarter due to a revaluation of the
interest held in Tunisia's private telecom operator Tunisiana
after shareholding rose, the statement said.
Wataniya operates in markets including Kuwait, Algeria,
Tunisia, Saudi Arabia, the Palestinian Territories and the
Maldives.
($1=0.273 Kuwaiti dinars)
(Writing by Firouz Sedarat in Dubai; Editing by Mike Nesbit)