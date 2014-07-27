DUBAI, July 27 Abu Dhabi-listed Islamic insurer
National Takaful Company (Watania) said on Sunday its
majority shareholders had agreed to sell stakes to strategic
investors from the Gulf region, but did not name the selling or
buying parties.
In a short bourse filing, Watania said the deal was subject
to regulatory approvals. It did not disclose the value of the
deal, nor the size of the stake being sold.
Among Watania's shareholders are Abu Dhabi Investment
Council, Ajman Bank and Abu Dhabi National Insurance
Co, all with around 15.75 percent of the firm.
It is the second acquisition announcement in the last week
involving an Abu Dhabi-listed insurer, with National Bank of Ras
Al Khaimah saying on Thursday it was looking to
acquire a majority stake in Ras Al Khaimah National Insurance Co
for an undisclosed sum.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by David French)