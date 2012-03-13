* La Montre Hermes says number of specialists dwindling

* Independent Ulysse Nardin says unable to buy factories

* Watchmakers say unable to meet demand

By Victoria Bryan and Nathalie Olof-Ors

BASEL, Switzerland, March 13 Watch companies are having to move fast to build in-house production or alliances with Swiss makers of movements, dials and cases to replace supplies being cut by Swatch Group and to satisfy rising demand, experts said at an industry fair.

Specialist suppliers are being snapped up by larger players, leaving smaller independent watch companies with fewer options as Swatch, the world's largest watchmaker and for decades the main supplier of movements to the industry, cuts deliveries to focus on its own brands.

The move has triggered a flurry of activity, with Tokyo-based Citizen buying the parent of Swiss movement maker La Joux-Perret for about 5.8 billion yen ($70 million), while luxury goods group PPR last year took control of Sowind Group.

La Montre Hermes, the watchmaking division of the French handbag maker, announced last week it was in talks to buy Swiss high-end dial maker Nateber, just months after snapping up almost a third of family-owned watch case maker Joseph Erard.

"There's a definite trend for concentration," Luc Perramond, chief executive of La Montre Hermes, told Reuters at the Baselworld watch fair.

"You're seeing fewer and fewer independents and the opportunities to work with specialists are becoming rarer."

Independent watchmakers are the most under pressure from the Swatch Group delivery cuts, having fewer resources to invest in their own production or to buy up the factories they need.

Kepler analyst Jon Cox, who estimates Swatch could hold back 1 million movements in 2012, predicted consolidation among the smaller companies.

"They lack the financial strength to develop movements and probably can't afford to pay double the price they pay now - which will ultimately happen," he told Reuters.

Swatch Group, whose founder saved the Swiss watch industry from the threat of cheaper Asian watches in the 1980s by bringing out the inexpensive Swatch watch, ruled out adding any more brands to its stable. Chairwoman Nayla Hayek said it would instead use its cash to ramp up production.

Independent Ulysse Nardin, which produced 25,500 watches in 2011 and expects that to rise by 10 percent this year, says now that it has invested in its own movements, its biggest problem is with the cases, dials and hands.

"With our size we can't take over a dial or case factory. It only makes sense if you are already their biggest customer," chief executive Patrik Hoffmann told Reuters.

Hoffmann firmly denied, however, that the high-end watchmaker would be among those companies being taken over, and said it wished to stay independent.

"They heard the 'no' a few times, but they will be back," he said, explaining how the company had received plenty of offers after previous Chief Executive Rolf Schnyder died last year.

SCRAMBLE

After a cautious start to the year on fears of a slowdown in China, the mood at the fair, which brings together 1,815 exhibitors and over 100,000 visitors, was overwhelmingly upbeat with watchmakers from Edox to Breguet saying orders were good.

Swatch Group and Tag Heuer both reported sales growth of above 10 percent in the first two months of 2012 and watchmakers at the fair said they expected China to continue to grow, just not at the spectacular rates of last year.

While in Europe, sales from Asian tourists continue to offset a more sombre buying environment in the region's debt-laden countries, the United States was expected to provide the best growth in 2012.

The biggest issue holding back growth was the scramble for the complicated movements that give the "Swiss-made" watch its prestige, many said.

"If we miss our targets this year, it will be because of supply, not because we haven't created enough demand," Jean-Christophe Babin, the chief executive of LVMH's Tag Heuer told Reuters.

Even one of Swatch Group's brands, Breguet, whose watches sell for between 8,800 and 400,000 Swiss francs ($9,600-$434,900), said demand was higher than it could deliver. ($1 = 82.6700 Japanese yen) ($1 = 0.9199 Swiss francs) (Additional reporting by Antonella Ciancio; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)