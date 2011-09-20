* Chairwoman says not interested in buying jewellery
* Says will not raise stakes in Asian, Middle East
* Still aiming for 7 bln Sfr sales in 2011
ZURICH, Sept 20 Swatch Group's core
watch business will remain its key growth driver, Chairwoman
Nayla Hayek told Swiss magazine Bilan, as she quashed rumours
the group could buy a jewellery brand or raise stakes in
emerging markets distribution firms.
Asked whether Swatch Group was interested in developing
activities outside of watchmaking, Hayek said in the interview
due to be published on Wednesday: "Watches are our core business
... that is where we will grow."
"We are not interested in buying a pure jewellery brand,"
she said.
The group had fuelled speculation it might spend its cash on
acquisitions when it said in March it wanted to "exploit
interesting opportunities to increase its market share and
presence."
Hayek said Swatch Group, the world's biggest watchmaker with
brands such as Omega, Breguet and Tissot, would not raise its
stakes in distribution companies in emerging markets like China
and the Middle East.
"We are not interested in raising our stakes in these
distributors. These stakes are obviously strategic given that we
generate an important part of our business with these partners.
It is important for us to have a seat on the board of these
companies to express ourselves," she said.
Swatch Group has a 9 percent stake in Hong Kong-listed
Hengdeli Holdings and a 15 percent stake in Dubai's
Rivoli Group. It also took a 33 percent stake in Saudi Arabian
distribution group Alzouman General Trading Co. in May.
Nayla Hayek confirmed Swatch Group was still aiming to top 7
billion Swiss franc sales in 2011. "But the environment is very
volatile, which makes forecasts difficult. Who knows where the
euro and the dollar will be compared to the franc in six
months."
"The only thing that is certain is that we're on track for
an excellent year," she said.
Swiss watch exports again demonstrated the industry's
resilience, growing 16.4 percent in August thanks to strong
demand in Asia, data released on Tuesday showed.
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)