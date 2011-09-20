* Chairwoman says not interested in buying jewellery brand-paper

ZURICH, Sept 20 Swatch Group's core watch business will remain its key growth driver, Chairwoman Nayla Hayek told Swiss magazine Bilan, as she quashed rumours the group could buy a jewellery brand or raise stakes in emerging markets distribution firms.

Asked whether Swatch Group was interested in developing activities outside of watchmaking, Hayek said in the interview due to be published on Wednesday: "Watches are our core business ... that is where we will grow."

"We are not interested in buying a pure jewellery brand," she said.

The group had fuelled speculation it might spend its cash on acquisitions when it said in March it wanted to "exploit interesting opportunities to increase its market share and presence."

Hayek said Swatch Group, the world's biggest watchmaker with brands such as Omega, Breguet and Tissot, would not raise its stakes in distribution companies in emerging markets like China and the Middle East.

"We are not interested in raising our stakes in these distributors. These stakes are obviously strategic given that we generate an important part of our business with these partners. It is important for us to have a seat on the board of these companies to express ourselves," she said.

Swatch Group has a 9 percent stake in Hong Kong-listed Hengdeli Holdings and a 15 percent stake in Dubai's Rivoli Group. It also took a 33 percent stake in Saudi Arabian distribution group Alzouman General Trading Co. in May.

Nayla Hayek confirmed Swatch Group was still aiming to top 7 billion Swiss franc sales in 2011. "But the environment is very volatile, which makes forecasts difficult. Who knows where the euro and the dollar will be compared to the franc in six months."

"The only thing that is certain is that we're on track for an excellent year," she said.

Swiss watch exports again demonstrated the industry's resilience, growing 16.4 percent in August thanks to strong demand in Asia, data released on Tuesday showed. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)