LA CHAUX-DE-FONDS, Switzerland, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Swatch Group's high-end brands will see sales grow about 30 percent this year before growth rates slow a little next year due production bottlenecks and a high comparative base, Marc Hayek, who heads the three brands, said on Friday.

"For Breguet and Blancpain it will be difficult to maintain the high growth rates (of around 40 percent seen in the first half) because the last months of 2010 were already very strong and we cannot again increase production as much," Hayek told Reuters in an interview.

"This has nothing to do with a slowdown in demand," he said, adding that even the debt crisis-shaken European market was still seeing robust growth. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)