(Corrects paragraph 5 to show KMP not Watco spoke; clarifies project status)

NEW YORK Oct 6 The joint crude-by-rail venture between Watco Companies LLC and Kinder Morgan Energy Partners to bring Bakken crude oil from North Dakota to Oklahoma has not begun operations, a Kinder Morgan spokesman said on Thursday.

Earlier this year, Watco and Kinder Morgan agreed to construct and operate several rail transport facilities in key markets for loading and unloading crude oil along with many other commodities and products that are tied to the oil and gas industries.

The network will include terminals in Dore and Stanley in North Dakota as well as a terminal in Stroud, Oklahoma, with direct access to oil storage hub of Cushing.

The Bakken to Stroud part of the project is up and running and has been for a while, a Kinder Morgan company spokesman said.

However, work on the the Stroud to Cushing segment is still ongoing because of other incremental projects, Kinder Morgan said.

"Our guys told us to check back at the end of the month. We don't have a start date yet," said Joe Hollier, a spokesman for Kinder Morgan of the Stroud-to-Cushing leg. .

Rising volumes of crude from the oil sands of Canada and North Dakota's Bakken Shale sent inventories at Cushing and throughout the Midwest to record levels this year due to a lack of pipeline capacity necessary to ship the crude on to the Gulf Coast.

Several pipeline projects are on the drawing board to relieve this glut, most notably TransCanada's (TRP.TO) 500,000 barrel-per-day Keystone XL pipeline which has sparked opposition from environmentalists.

While markets await final decisions and approvals for proposed pipelines, traders have sought to ship crude to the Gulf Coast by rail, truck and even barge.

Kansas-based Watco is a privately owned transportation company and owner of the largest privately held rail line in the country.

A spokesman for Watco was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Janet McGurty; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer). (janet.mcgurty@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: janet.mcgurty.reuters.com@reuters.net; 646 226 3027))