(Corrects paragraph 5 to show KMP not Watco spoke;
clarifies project status)
NEW YORK Oct 6 The joint crude-by-rail venture
between Watco Companies LLC and Kinder Morgan Energy Partners
to bring Bakken crude oil from North Dakota to Oklahoma has not
begun operations, a Kinder Morgan spokesman said on Thursday.
Earlier this year, Watco and Kinder Morgan agreed to
construct and operate several rail transport facilities in key
markets for loading and unloading crude oil along with many
other commodities and products that are tied to the oil and gas
industries.
The network will include terminals in Dore and Stanley in
North Dakota as well as a terminal in Stroud, Oklahoma, with
direct access to oil storage hub of Cushing.
The Bakken to Stroud part of the project is up and running
and has been for a while, a Kinder Morgan company spokesman
said.
However, work on the the Stroud to Cushing segment is still
ongoing because of other incremental projects, Kinder Morgan
said.
"Our guys told us to check back at the end of the month. We
don't have a start date yet," said Joe Hollier, a spokesman for
Kinder Morgan of the Stroud-to-Cushing leg. .
Rising volumes of crude from the oil sands of Canada and
North Dakota's Bakken Shale sent inventories at Cushing and
throughout the Midwest to record levels this year due to a lack
of pipeline capacity necessary to ship the crude on to the Gulf
Coast.
Several pipeline projects are on the drawing board to
relieve this glut, most notably TransCanada's (TRP.TO) 500,000
barrel-per-day Keystone XL pipeline which has sparked
opposition from environmentalists.
While markets await final decisions and approvals for
proposed pipelines, traders have sought to ship crude to the
Gulf Coast by rail, truck and even barge.
Kansas-based Watco is a privately owned transportation
company and owner of the largest privately held rail line in
the country.
A spokesman for Watco was not immediately available for
comment.
(Reporting by Janet McGurty; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer).
