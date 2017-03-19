By Lawrence Delevingne
| NEW YORK, March 19
NEW YORK, March 19 Calling water "one of the
most appealing long-term investments," Barron's recommended five
bets on related securities in an article published Sunday.
The business and investment publication recommended three
water-related stocks: Tetra Tech, Xylem and
Itron. It also noted two exchange-traded funds offering
diversified exposure to similar equities: PowerShares Water
Resources and Guggenheim S&P Global Water.
"As demand for fresh water grows worldwide, appetite for
shares of companies that distribute, purify, pump, filter it,
and monitor its use will grow as well," Barron's wrote.
