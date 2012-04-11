(Rewrites first paragraph,)
By Matt Daily
April 11 Engineering and construction group
Black & Veatch is looking for new investors to help U.S. towns
find cash to fix their water supply systems, the head of the
company said on Wednesday.
Many of those municipalities have seen their tax revenues
shrink in recent years, forcing them to delay upgrades to aging
water delivery and waste water systems, Len Rodman, the chief
executive and chairman of the privately held company told
Reuters in an interview.
"We've got probably a trillion dollar need out there,"
Rodman said.
The company, which also builds electricity projects,
telecoms infrastructure and provides construction services to
governments, had expected its water business to surge in the
past few years, but found the economic downturn hurt the market.
"Energy, telecoms and (government) are all growing, but the
water business is really pretty flat, not that the needs are not
there. The needs are piling up," Rodman said.
Growing concerns about water security and regulatory
pressure for improved water quality are pressuring cities and
towns to improve the infrastructure.
But few politicians are willing to approve rate hikes on
residents to pay for upgrades, he said, or to sell the utilities
to private investors.
An estimated $200 billion in investor money could be
available for the projects, he said, which would likely earn
returns in the high single digits.
Black & Veatch is hoping to attract investments from pension
funds and others to help pay for the work without taking
ownership of the water utilities.
"We're working with some people to look at some other models
that might provide assurance for the investors of this
longer-term payment, but not necessarily have ownership of the
asset," Rodman said.
(Reporting By Matt Daily; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)