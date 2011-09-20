* Exhibition shows innovative technologies to secure water
By Nina Chestney
LONDON, Sept 20 Solutions such as fog catchers,
seawater greenhouses and fuel cells powered by microscopic
bacteria are on show to help secure water supply and food
production as rising population and climate change put the
world's natural resources under strain.
Water limits are close to being breached in several
countries, while food output has to rise up to 100 percent by
2050 to sustain a world population seen growing by 35 percent
from 6.9 billion to around 9 billion by that time, two U.N.
reports have shown.
An exhibition at London's Science Museum starts as extreme
measures to prevent global warming are being given more serious
consideration by scientists as the world scrambles to curb
climate change in the absence of a legally binding U.N. climate
pact.
"Many of us don't realise how much fresh water goes into
gorwing our food -- it takes 13 bath tubs to make a normal-sized
chocolate bar," said Sarah Richardson, manager of the museum's
"Water Wars" exhibition.
Among the projects on show is a British-designed greenhouse
to create an oasis for crops in dry, windy places by exploiting
the power of sun and wind to desalinate sea water.
It has a 2,500 square metre commercial-scale plant in the
Australian outback which started to produce tomatoes last year.
The walls of the greenhouse are covered in cardboard which
resembles honeycomb. The walls act as evaporators -- soaking up
moisture carried by the wind from the sea and condensing it into
fresh water to produce crops.
In another project, Cypriot engineers are designing the
first concentrated solar plant to evaporate fresh water from
seawater. They claim a small-scale facility could produce five
million litres of water a day to replenish acquifers.
However, many experts are skeptical such projects can secure
the massive sums of investment needed to produce huge amounts of
fresh water.
Some schemes are too early-stage to become meaningful
solutions any time soon, such as a fuel cell powered by millions
of bacteria which aims to remove salt from sea water.
As the bugs munch away at wastewater, their metabolic
processes produce charged particles which create a current to
pull salt from sea water and generate electricity.
The fuel cell can currently only produce one teaspoon of
fresh water every three hours and commercial-scale production is
not foreseen for at least another 10 years.
