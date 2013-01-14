LONDON Jan 14 Water Hall Group PLC : * On 11 January 2013 it sent a further letter to the shareholders of Petards * Letter provided further background to,reasons for resolutions to be

considered at the general meeting * Resolutions to be considered are to remove petards' present non-executive

chairman, Tim Wightman, as a director * Resolutions to be considered include to appoint raschid abdullah as director

of Petards