Nov 12 Waterlogic Plc

* Recommended cash acquisition

* Consideration of 151 pence for each waterlogic share values entire issued and to be issued share capital of waterlogic at approximately 122.6 million pounds ($195.2 million) and represents a premium of approximately

* Waterlogic shareholders will be entitled to receive 151 pence in cash for each waterlogic share held

* Premium of 32.5 percent to closing price of 114 pence per waterlogic share on 11 november 2014

* Poseidon Bidco has reached agreement with waterlogic independent directors on terms of a unanimous recommended cash acquisition

* Poseidon bidco limited is owned by Epic Funds, which are managed by Castik Capital s.à r.l.